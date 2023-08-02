JIK Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 949.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 949.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 59.23% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 62.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

JIK Industries shares closed at 0.65 on February 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.33% returns over the last 6 months and -40.91% over the last 12 months.