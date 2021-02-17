JIK Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 92.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 92.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 147.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

JIK Industries shares closed at 0.40 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.33% returns over the last 12 months.