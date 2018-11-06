JIK Industries Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, Down 7.33% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 0.05 0.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.08 0.05 0.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.04 0.02 0.03 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.04 0.00 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.14 0.14 0.14 Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.17 0.15 0.20 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.32 -0.29 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.32 -0.29 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 -0.32 -0.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.30 -0.32 -0.29 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.30 -0.32 -0.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.30 -0.32 -0.29 Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.30 -0.32 -0.29 Equity Share Capital 72.64 72.64 72.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited