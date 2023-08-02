English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JIK Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 949.35% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JIK Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 949.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 73.41% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    JIK Industries shares closed at 0.65 on February 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.33% returns over the last 6 months and -40.91% over the last 12 months.

    JIK Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.240.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.240.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.070.02
    Depreciation0.000.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.770.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.67-0.14
    Other Income--0.59--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.08-0.14
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.08-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.08-0.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.08-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.08-0.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.04-0.08-0.14
    Equity Share Capital72.6472.6472.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JIK Industries #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!