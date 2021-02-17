MARKET NEWS

Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business' growth. Register Now!
JIK Industries Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 92.48% Y-o-Y

February 17, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JIK Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 92.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 511.6% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

JIK Industries shares closed at 0.40 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.33% returns over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.000.010.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.000.010.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.00--0.12
Depreciation0.060.07-0.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.050.050.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.11-0.13
Other Income0.010.120.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.00-0.09
Interest0.000.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.00-0.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.090.00-0.09
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.00-0.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.00-0.09
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.090.00-0.09
Equity Share Capital72.6472.6472.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01---0.01
Diluted EPS-0.01---0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01---0.01
Diluted EPS-0.01---0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 17, 2021 09:33 am

