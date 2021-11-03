JHS Svendgaard Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.06 crore, down 24.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.06 crore in September 2021 down 24.03% from Rs. 30.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021 down 70.05% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2021 down 34.57% from Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2020.

JHS Svendgaard EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2020.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 25.35 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.38% returns over the last 6 months and 38.90% over the last 12 months.