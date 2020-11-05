JHS Svendgaard Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.36 crore, down 11.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.36 crore in September 2020 down 11.04% from Rs. 34.13 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2020 up 68.94% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2020 down 14.43% from Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2019.

JHS Svendgaard EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2019.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 17.95 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 85.05% returns over the last 6 months and 2.87% over the last 12 months.