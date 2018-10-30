JHS Svendgaard Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.95 crore, down 5.88% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 28.95 crore in September 2018 down 5.88% from Rs. 30.76 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2018 down 84.97% from Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2018 down 48.55% from Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2017.

JHS Svendgaard EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2017.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 28.05 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -57.31% returns over the last 6 months and -63.60% over the last 12 months.