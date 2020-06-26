JHS Svendgaard Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.50 crore, up 20.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.50 crore in March 2020 up 20.6% from Rs. 33.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2020 down 186.24% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2020 up 214.37% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2019.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 16.60 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -20.95% over the last 12 months.