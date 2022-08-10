 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JHS Svendgaard Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.20 crore, down 5.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.20 crore in June 2022 down 5.14% from Rs. 20.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 down 1092.41% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 88.24% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 23.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.71% over the last 12 months.

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.20 17.25 20.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.20 17.25 20.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.52 11.69 13.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.02 0.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.49 0.00 1.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.51 2.53 2.23
Depreciation 1.41 1.44 1.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.64 3.30 2.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.36 -1.73 -1.68
Other Income 1.19 2.01 2.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.17 0.27 0.59
Interest 0.12 0.14 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.29 0.13 0.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.29 0.13 0.49
Tax 2.03 3.80 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.32 -3.67 0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.32 -3.67 0.33
Equity Share Capital 64.90 64.90 64.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.57 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.57 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.57 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.57 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #JHS Svendgaard #JHS Svendgaard Laboratories #Personal Care #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
