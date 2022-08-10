JHS Svendgaard Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.20 crore, down 5.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.20 crore in June 2022 down 5.14% from Rs. 20.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 down 1092.41% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 88.24% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 23.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.71% over the last 12 months.