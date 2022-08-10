JHS Svendgaard Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.20 crore, down 5.14% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.20 crore in June 2022 down 5.14% from Rs. 20.25 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 down 1092.41% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 88.24% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021.
JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 23.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.71% over the last 12 months.
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.20
|17.25
|20.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.20
|17.25
|20.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.52
|11.69
|13.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.02
|0.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.49
|0.00
|1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.51
|2.53
|2.23
|Depreciation
|1.41
|1.44
|1.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.64
|3.30
|2.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.36
|-1.73
|-1.68
|Other Income
|1.19
|2.01
|2.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|0.27
|0.59
|Interest
|0.12
|0.14
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.29
|0.13
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.29
|0.13
|0.49
|Tax
|2.03
|3.80
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.32
|-3.67
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.32
|-3.67
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|64.90
|64.90
|64.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.57
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.57
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.57
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.57
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited