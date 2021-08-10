JHS Svendgaard Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.25 crore, up 25.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.25 crore in June 2021 up 25.64% from Rs. 16.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 up 116.89% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021 up 423.81% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2020.

JHS Svendgaard EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2020.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 25.25 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.87% returns over the last 6 months and 89.85% over the last 12 months.