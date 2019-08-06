JHS Svendgaard Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.26 crore, up 21.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.26 crore in June 2019 up 21.07% from Rs. 19.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2019 up 10.51% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2019 up 14.68% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2018.

JHS Svendgaard EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2018.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 16.50 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.50% returns over the last 6 months and -59.66% over the last 12 months.