JHS Svendgaard Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.34 crore, down 24.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.34 crore in December 2021 down 24.22% from Rs. 25.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 down 8.79% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021 down 9.16% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2020.

JHS Svendgaard EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 27.45 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)