JHS Svendgaard Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore, down 27.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore in December 2020 down 27.22% from Rs. 35.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 down 66.78% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2020 down 32.89% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2019.

JHS Svendgaard EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 30.15 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 126.69% returns over the last 6 months and 127.55% over the last 12 months.