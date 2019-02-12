JHS Svendgaard Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.92 crore, down 11.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.92 crore in December 2018 down 11.88% from Rs. 43.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2018 down 51.19% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2018 down 32.71% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2017.

JHS Svendgaard EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2017.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 26.00 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.35% returns over the last 6 months and -61.37% over the last 12 months.