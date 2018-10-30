JHS Svendgaard Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 29.78 crore, Down 4.78% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 29.78 20.03 31.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 29.78 20.03 31.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 20.52 11.54 17.84 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.13 0.63 2.78 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.07 3.36 2.32 Depreciation 1.82 1.80 1.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.04 4.56 4.83 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.79 -1.86 1.78 Other Income 1.99 1.30 0.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.80 -0.56 2.76 Interest 0.27 0.13 0.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.07 -0.69 2.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.03 P/L Before Tax -1.07 -0.69 2.52 Tax -0.05 -0.15 0.76 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.02 -0.54 1.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.02 -0.54 1.75 Minority Interest 0.09 0.08 0.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.93 -0.46 1.77 Equity Share Capital 60.90 60.90 60.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.17 -0.09 0.34 Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.09 0.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.17 -0.09 0.34 Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.09 0.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited