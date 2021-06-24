JHS Svendgaard Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.38 crore, down 38.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.38 crore in March 2021 down 38.48% from Rs. 41.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2021 up 244.9% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2021 down 52.51% from Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2020.

JHS Svendgaard EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2020.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 23.85 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.93% returns over the last 6 months and 57.95% over the last 12 months.