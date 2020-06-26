JHS Svendgaard Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.25 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.25 crore in March 2020 up 18.32% from Rs. 34.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020 down 1277.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2020 up 1982.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 16.60 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -20.95% over the last 12 months.