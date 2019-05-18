JHS Svendgaard Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.87 crore, down 7.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.87 crore in March 2019 down 7.75% from Rs. 37.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 104.7% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019 down 92.6% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2018.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 22.80 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.46% returns over the last 6 months and -56.82% over the last 12 months.