JHS Svendgaard Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.87 crore, down 7.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.87 crore in March 2019 down 7.75% from Rs. 37.80 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 104.7% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019 down 92.6% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2018.
JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 22.80 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.46% returns over the last 6 months and -56.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.87
|39.43
|37.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.87
|39.43
|37.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.33
|26.33
|20.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.10
|--
|1.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|0.24
|1.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.72
|3.37
|3.79
|Depreciation
|1.64
|1.83
|1.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.95
|5.73
|6.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.95
|1.92
|2.23
|Other Income
|3.76
|-0.38
|2.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.19
|1.54
|4.42
|Interest
|0.36
|0.28
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.55
|1.26
|4.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.55
|1.26
|4.22
|Tax
|-0.86
|0.68
|1.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|0.58
|2.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|0.58
|2.81
|Minority Interest
|0.56
|0.26
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.13
|0.84
|2.81
|Equity Share Capital
|60.90
|60.90
|60.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.10
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.10
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.10
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.10
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited