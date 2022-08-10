JHS Svendgaard Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.31 crore, down 1.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.31 crore in June 2022 down 1.28% from Rs. 21.59 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022 down 1744.76% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 98.93% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021.
JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 23.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.31
|19.11
|21.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.31
|19.11
|21.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.52
|11.69
|13.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.34
|1.45
|0.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.61
|-0.42
|1.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.36
|2.86
|2.59
|Depreciation
|1.70
|1.69
|1.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.94
|3.67
|3.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.16
|-1.83
|-2.49
|Other Income
|1.48
|2.38
|2.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|0.55
|0.08
|Interest
|0.68
|0.61
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.37
|-0.06
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.37
|-0.06
|-0.16
|Tax
|1.79
|4.37
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.16
|-4.43
|-0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.16
|-4.43
|-0.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.09
|0.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.16
|-4.34
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|64.90
|64.90
|64.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.68
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.68
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.68
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.68
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited