JHS Svendgaard Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.31 crore, down 1.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.31 crore in June 2022 down 1.28% from Rs. 21.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022 down 1744.76% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 98.93% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 23.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.71% over the last 12 months.

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.31 19.11 21.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.31 19.11 21.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.52 11.69 13.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.34 1.45 0.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.61 -0.42 1.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.36 2.86 2.59
Depreciation 1.70 1.69 1.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.94 3.67 3.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.16 -1.83 -2.49
Other Income 1.48 2.38 2.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.68 0.55 0.08
Interest 0.68 0.61 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.37 -0.06 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.37 -0.06 -0.16
Tax 1.79 4.37 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.16 -4.43 -0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.16 -4.43 -0.29
Minority Interest -- 0.09 0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.16 -4.34 -0.23
Equity Share Capital 64.90 64.90 64.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -0.68 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.59 -0.68 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -0.68 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.59 -0.68 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 10, 2022
