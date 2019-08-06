JHS Svendgaard Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.35 crore, up 26.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.35 crore in June 2019 up 26.57% from Rs. 20.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2019 up 37.68% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2019 up 24.19% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2018.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 16.50 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.50% returns over the last 6 months and -59.66% over the last 12 months.