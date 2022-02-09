JHS Svendgaard Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.91 crore, down 22.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.91 crore in December 2021 down 22.37% from Rs. 26.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 146.2% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021 down 38.22% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2020.

JHS Svendgaard EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 27.45 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.71% returns over the last 6 months and -8.96% over the last 12 months.