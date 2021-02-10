JHS Svendgaard Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.94 crore, down 26.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.94 crore in December 2020 down 26.72% from Rs. 36.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 83.88% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2020 down 6.83% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2019.

JHS Svendgaard EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 30.15 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 126.69% returns over the last 6 months and 127.55% over the last 12 months.