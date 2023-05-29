English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jhaveri Credits Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore, up 30.79% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jhaveri Credits and Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore in March 2023 up 30.79% from Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2023 up 596.11% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 up 390% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    Jhaveri Credits EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.

    Jhaveri Credits shares closed at 76.60 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,225.26% returns over the last 6 months

    Jhaveri Credits and Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.320.138.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.320.138.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.50--10.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----2.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.010.04
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.060.070.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.880.050.09
    Other Income0.100.040.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.980.090.20
    Interest0.060.080.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.920.010.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.920.010.13
    Tax-0.01--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.930.010.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.930.010.13
    Equity Share Capital6.466.466.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.440.020.21
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.440.020.21
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Jhaveri Credits #Jhaveri Credits and Capital #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am