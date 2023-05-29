Jhaveri Credits Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore, up 30.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore in March 2023 up 30.79% from Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2023 up 596.11% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 up 390% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

Jhaveri Credits EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.

Jhaveri Credits shares closed at 76.60 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,225.26% returns over the last 6 months