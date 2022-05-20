Jhaveri Credits Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.66 crore, up 6284% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.66 crore in March 2022 up 6284% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 135.96% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Jhaveri Credits EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2021.

Jhaveri Credits shares closed at 5.88 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)