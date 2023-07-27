Jhaveri Credits Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 46.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 46.89% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 122.61% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Jhaveri Credits EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Jhaveri Credits shares closed at 94.36 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 842.66% returns over the last 6 months and 1,790.98% over the last 12 months.