Jhaveri Credits Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 33.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 33.28% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.48% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 79.07% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Jhaveri Credits EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.

Jhaveri Credits shares closed at 9.73 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 76.59% returns over the last 6 months