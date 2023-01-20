English
    Jhaveri Credits Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 33.28% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jhaveri Credits and Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 33.28% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.48% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 79.07% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    Jhaveri Credits EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.

    Jhaveri Credits shares closed at 9.73 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 76.59% returns over the last 6 months

    Jhaveri Credits and Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.100.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.100.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.090.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.000.11
    Other Income0.040.030.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.030.43
    Interest0.080.040.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.01-0.010.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.01-0.010.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.01-0.010.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.01-0.010.37
    Equity Share Capital6.466.466.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.02-0.020.57
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.02-0.020.57
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm