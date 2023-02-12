English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jetking Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, up 32.87% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jetking Infotrain are:Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in December 2022 up 32.87% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 down 808.26% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 218.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.Jetking Info shares closed at 40.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.
    Jetking Infotrain
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.034.443.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.034.443.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.010.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.040.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.272.101.42
    Depreciation0.540.460.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.172.151.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.95-0.32-0.29
    Other Income0.460.620.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.490.300.30
    Interest0.050.030.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.540.270.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.540.270.22
    Tax---0.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.540.310.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.540.310.22
    Equity Share Capital5.915.915.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.610.530.37
    Diluted EPS-2.610.530.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.610.530.37
    Diluted EPS-2.610.530.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited