Jetking Info Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 54.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in December 2020 down 54.93% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 up 207.29% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020 up 270.37% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

Jetking Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2019.

Jetking Info shares closed at 35.15 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.75% returns over the last 6 months and 28.99% over the last 12 months.