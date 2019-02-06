Jetking Info Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore, up 4.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore in December 2018 up 4.08% from Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 100.67% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2018 down 59.61% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2017.

Jetking Info shares closed at 35.00 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.86% returns over the last 6 months and -43.55% over the last 12 months.