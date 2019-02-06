Jetking Info Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore, up 4.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jetking Infotrain are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore in December 2018 up 4.08% from Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 100.67% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2018 down 59.61% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2017.
Jetking Info shares closed at 35.00 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.86% returns over the last 6 months and -43.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jetking Infotrain
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.50
|6.42
|5.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.50
|6.42
|5.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.26
|0.29
|0.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|0.04
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.32
|2.43
|2.33
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.47
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.34
|1.34
|0.43
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.88
|3.29
|2.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|-1.44
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.76
|1.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|-0.68
|1.52
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|-0.69
|1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|-0.69
|1.52
|Tax
|0.25
|-1.19
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.50
|1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.50
|1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|5.91
|5.91
|5.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.85
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.85
|1.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.85
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.85
|1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited