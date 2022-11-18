Jetking Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, up 58.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in September 2022 up 58.18% from Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 72.86% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 down 49.35% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2021.

Jetking Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.71 in September 2021.

Jetking Info shares closed at 44.50 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.66% returns over the last 6 months and 14.54% over the last 12 months.