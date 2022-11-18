English
    Jetking Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, up 58.18% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jetking Infotrain are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in September 2022 up 58.18% from Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 72.86% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 down 49.35% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2021.

    Jetking Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.71 in September 2021.

    Jetking Info shares closed at 44.50 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.66% returns over the last 6 months and 14.54% over the last 12 months.

    Jetking Infotrain
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.164.233.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.164.233.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.050.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.712.111.59
    Depreciation0.470.410.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.254.072.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-2.41-0.87
    Other Income0.622.001.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.31-0.411.03
    Interest0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.27-0.451.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.27-0.451.01
    Tax--0.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.27-0.491.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.27-0.491.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.27-0.491.01
    Equity Share Capital5.915.915.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.47-0.831.71
    Diluted EPS0.47-0.831.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.47-0.831.71
    Diluted EPS0.47-0.831.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm