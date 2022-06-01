Jetking Info Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore, up 41.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore in March 2022 up 41.25% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022 up 8.14% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2022 down 12.77% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

Jetking Info EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2021.

Jetking Info shares closed at 43.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.43% returns over the last 6 months and 17.57% over the last 12 months.