Jetking Info Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore, down 26.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore in March 2021 down 26.3% from Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021 up 123.45% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021 up 145.97% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2020.

Jetking Info EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.50 in March 2020.

Jetking Info shares closed at 43.80 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.75% returns over the last 6 months and 74.85% over the last 12 months.