Jetking Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, up 21.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jetking Infotrain are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in December 2022 up 21.74% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 down 1069.54% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 227.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

Jetking Infotrain
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.68 5.16 3.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.68 5.16 3.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.01 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.04 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.87 2.71 1.67
Depreciation 0.55 0.47 0.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.24 2.25 1.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.97 -0.31 -0.35
Other Income 0.45 0.62 0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.52 0.31 0.25
Interest 0.05 0.03 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.57 0.27 0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.57 0.27 0.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.57 0.27 0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.57 0.27 0.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.57 0.27 0.16
Equity Share Capital 5.91 5.91 5.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.66 0.47 0.27
Diluted EPS -2.66 0.47 0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.66 0.47 0.27
Diluted EPS -2.66 0.47 0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited