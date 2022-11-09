Jet Freight Log Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.94 crore, down 3.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.94 crore in September 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 107.31 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 103.93% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 down 54.22% from Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2021.
Jet Freight Log shares closed at 22.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jet Freight Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.94
|133.44
|107.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.94
|133.44
|107.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.60
|3.97
|3.06
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.69
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|98.54
|126.19
|102.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|2.59
|2.00
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.11
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|2.70
|2.12
|Interest
|1.22
|1.21
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.93
|1.49
|1.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.93
|1.49
|1.07
|Tax
|-0.90
|0.47
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|1.02
|0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|1.02
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|11.60
|11.60
|11.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.44
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.44
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.44
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.44
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited