Jet Freight Log Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.94 crore, down 3.15% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.94 crore in September 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 107.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 103.93% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 down 54.22% from Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2021.

Jet Freight Log shares closed at 22.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.64% over the last 12 months.

Jet Freight Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.94 133.44 107.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.94 133.44 107.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.60 3.97 3.06
Depreciation 0.74 0.69 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.54 126.19 102.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 2.59 2.00
Other Income 0.23 0.11 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 2.70 2.12
Interest 1.22 1.21 1.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.93 1.49 1.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.93 1.49 1.07
Tax -0.90 0.47 0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 1.02 0.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 1.02 0.72
Equity Share Capital 11.60 11.60 11.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.44 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.44 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.44 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.44 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:58 am
