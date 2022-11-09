Jet Freight Log Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.94 crore, down 3.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.94 crore in September 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 107.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 103.93% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 down 54.22% from Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2021.

Jet Freight Log shares closed at 22.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.64% over the last 12 months.