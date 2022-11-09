English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jet Freight Log Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.94 crore, down 3.15% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.94 crore in September 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 107.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 103.93% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 down 54.22% from Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2021.

    Jet Freight Log shares closed at 22.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.64% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Jet Freight Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.94133.44107.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.94133.44107.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.603.973.06
    Depreciation0.740.690.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.54126.19102.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.062.592.00
    Other Income0.230.110.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.292.702.12
    Interest1.221.211.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.931.491.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.931.491.07
    Tax-0.900.470.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.031.020.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.031.020.72
    Equity Share Capital11.6011.6011.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.440.31
    Diluted EPS-0.010.44--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.440.31
    Diluted EPS-0.010.44--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jet Freight Log #Jet Freight Logistics #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:58 am