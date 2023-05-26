Jet Freight Log Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.63 crore, down 13.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.63 crore in March 2023 down 13.14% from Rs. 106.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 up 21.2% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2023 up 41.49% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022.

Jet Freight Log EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2022.

Jet Freight Log shares closed at 10.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.65% returns over the last 6 months and -63.25% over the last 12 months.