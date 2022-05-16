Jet Freight Log Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.64 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.64 crore in March 2022 up 1.2% from Rs. 105.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 down 69.6% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022 down 40.3% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2021.

Jet Freight Log EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.38 in March 2021.

Jet Freight Log shares closed at 59.95 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.90% returns over the last 6 months and 286.77% over the last 12 months.