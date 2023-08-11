Jet Freight Log Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.55 crore, down 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.55 crore in June 2023 down 14.9% from Rs. 133.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2023 down 395.85% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 129.79% from Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2022.

Jet Freight Log shares closed at 11.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -53.13% over the last 12 months.