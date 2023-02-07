 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Freight Log Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.98 crore, down 32.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 86.98 crore in December 2022 down 32.92% from Rs. 129.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 545.29% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021. Jet Freight Log shares closed at 18.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -49.38% over the last 12 months.
Jet Freight Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations86.98103.94129.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations86.98103.94129.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.304.602.65
Depreciation0.700.740.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses82.1398.54124.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.150.061.68
Other Income0.170.230.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.980.291.80
Interest1.251.221.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.23-0.930.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.23-0.930.68
Tax-0.27-0.900.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.95-0.030.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.95-0.030.44
Equity Share Capital11.6011.6011.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.68-0.010.38
Diluted EPS-1.68-0.010.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.68-0.010.38
Diluted EPS-1.68-0.010.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

