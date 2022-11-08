 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jet Freight Log Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.75 crore, down 2.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.75 crore in September 2022 down 2.39% from Rs. 108.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 126.72% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 62.66% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.

Jet Freight Log shares closed at 22.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -3.15% over the last 12 months.

Jet Freight Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.75 134.96 108.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.75 134.96 108.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.76 4.24 3.19
Depreciation 0.75 0.70 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.33 127.63 102.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 2.39 2.39
Other Income 0.23 0.11 -0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 2.49 2.27
Interest 1.28 1.26 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.12 1.24 1.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.12 1.24 1.18
Tax -0.90 0.47 0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 0.77 0.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 0.77 0.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.22 0.77 0.83
Equity Share Capital 11.60 11.60 11.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.33 0.36
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.33 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.33 0.36
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.33 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jet Freight Log #Jet Freight Logistics #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.