    Jet Freight Log Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.75 crore, down 2.39% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.75 crore in September 2022 down 2.39% from Rs. 108.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 126.72% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 62.66% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.

    Jet Freight Log shares closed at 22.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -3.15% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.75134.96108.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.75134.96108.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.764.243.19
    Depreciation0.750.700.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.33127.63102.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.082.392.39
    Other Income0.230.11-0.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.152.492.27
    Interest1.281.261.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.121.241.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.121.241.18
    Tax-0.900.470.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.220.770.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.220.770.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.220.770.83
    Equity Share Capital11.6011.6011.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.330.36
    Diluted EPS-0.100.33--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.330.36
    Diluted EPS-0.100.33--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jet Freight Log #Jet Freight Logistics #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:25 pm