Jet Freight Log Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.75 crore, down 2.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.75 crore in September 2022 down 2.39% from Rs. 108.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 126.72% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 62.66% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.

Jet Freight Log shares closed at 22.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -3.15% over the last 12 months.