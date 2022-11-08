Jet Freight Log Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.75 crore, down 2.39% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 105.75 crore in September 2022 down 2.39% from Rs. 108.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 126.72% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 62.66% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.
Jet Freight Log shares closed at 22.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -3.15% over the last 12 months.
|Jet Freight Logistics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.75
|134.96
|108.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.75
|134.96
|108.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.76
|4.24
|3.19
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.70
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|100.33
|127.63
|102.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|2.39
|2.39
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.11
|-0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|2.49
|2.27
|Interest
|1.28
|1.26
|1.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.12
|1.24
|1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.12
|1.24
|1.18
|Tax
|-0.90
|0.47
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.77
|0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.77
|0.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.22
|0.77
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|11.60
|11.60
|11.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.33
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.33
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.33
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.33
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited