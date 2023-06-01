Jet Freight Log Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.95 crore, down 10.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.95 crore in March 2023 down 10.25% from Rs. 106.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 up 33.37% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 up 44.06% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2022.

Jet Freight Log EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2022.

Jet Freight Log shares closed at 10.95 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -45.66% returns over the last 6 months and -60.61% over the last 12 months.