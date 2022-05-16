Jet Freight Log Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.91 crore, down 0.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.91 crore in March 2022 down 0.8% from Rs. 107.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 73.49% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2022 down 42.13% from Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2021.

Jet Freight Log EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.42 in March 2021.

Jet Freight Log shares closed at 60.35 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)