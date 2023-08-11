English
    Jet Freight Log Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.70 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.70 crore in June 2023 down 13.53% from Rs. 134.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2023 down 502.62% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 130.09% from Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2022.

    Jet Freight Log shares closed at 11.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -53.13% over the last 12 months.

    Jet Freight Logistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.7095.95134.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.7095.95134.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.193.144.24
    Depreciation0.680.680.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.6588.45127.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.823.682.39
    Other Income0.190.250.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.643.932.49
    Interest1.441.441.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.082.491.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.082.491.24
    Tax0.001.500.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.080.990.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.080.990.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.080.990.77
    Equity Share Capital23.2023.2011.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.660.210.33
    Diluted EPS-0.660.210.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.660.210.33
    Diluted EPS-0.660.210.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:33 pm

