Jet Freight Log Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.70 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.70 crore in June 2023 down 13.53% from Rs. 134.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2023 down 502.62% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 130.09% from Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2022.

Jet Freight Log shares closed at 11.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -53.13% over the last 12 months.