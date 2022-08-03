Jet Freight Log Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.96 crore, up 17.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.96 crore in June 2022 up 17.98% from Rs. 114.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022 down 46.75% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2022 down 10.39% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.

Jet Freight Log EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2021.

Jet Freight Log shares closed at 25.45 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.07% returns over the last 6 months and 50.77% over the last 12 months.