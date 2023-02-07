Jet Freight Log Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.98 crore, down 31.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.98 crore in December 2022 down 31.49% from Rs. 131.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 489.5% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 107.58% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.