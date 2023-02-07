 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Freight Log Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.98 crore, down 31.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.98 crore in December 2022 down 31.49% from Rs. 131.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 489.5% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 107.58% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.

Jet Freight Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.98 105.75 131.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.98 105.75 131.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.40 4.76 3.03
Depreciation 0.71 0.75 0.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.95 100.33 126.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.08 -0.08 1.29
Other Income 0.17 0.23 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 0.15 1.90
Interest 1.31 1.28 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.22 -1.12 0.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.22 -1.12 0.74
Tax -0.27 -0.90 0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.95 -0.22 0.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.95 -0.22 0.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.95 -0.22 0.50
Equity Share Capital 11.60 11.60 11.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.68 -0.10 0.43
Diluted EPS -1.68 -0.10 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.68 -0.10 0.43
Diluted EPS -1.68 -0.10 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited