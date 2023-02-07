Jet Freight Log Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.98 crore, down 31.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.98 crore in December 2022 down 31.49% from Rs. 131.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 489.5% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 107.58% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.
Jet Freight Log shares closed at 18.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -49.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jet Freight Logistics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.98
|105.75
|131.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.98
|105.75
|131.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.40
|4.76
|3.03
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.75
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.95
|100.33
|126.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.08
|-0.08
|1.29
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.23
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|0.15
|1.90
|Interest
|1.31
|1.28
|1.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-1.12
|0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.22
|-1.12
|0.74
|Tax
|-0.27
|-0.90
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.95
|-0.22
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.95
|-0.22
|0.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.95
|-0.22
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|11.60
|11.60
|11.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-0.10
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-0.10
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-0.10
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-0.10
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited