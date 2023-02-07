English
    Jet Freight Log Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.98 crore, down 31.49% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.98 crore in December 2022 down 31.49% from Rs. 131.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 489.5% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 107.58% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.

    Jet Freight Logistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.98105.75131.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.98105.75131.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.404.763.03
    Depreciation0.710.750.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.95100.33126.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.08-0.081.29
    Other Income0.170.230.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.910.151.90
    Interest1.311.281.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.22-1.120.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.22-1.120.74
    Tax-0.27-0.900.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.95-0.220.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.95-0.220.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.95-0.220.50
    Equity Share Capital11.6011.6011.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.68-0.100.43
    Diluted EPS-1.68-0.100.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.68-0.100.43
    Diluted EPS-1.68-0.100.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited