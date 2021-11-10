Jet Airways Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.02 crore, up 313.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.02 crore in September 2021 up 313.51% from Rs. 9.92 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 305.76 crore in September 2021 down 463.01% from Rs. 84.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2021 down 109.86% from Rs. 149.91 crore in September 2020.

Jet Airways shares closed at 94.85 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.10% returns over the last 6 months and 46.49% over the last 12 months.